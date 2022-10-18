ATLANTA — Georgia State University has been selected as the latest institution to partner with the prestigious Stamps Scholars Program. The university joins 36 other top higher education institutions, including Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, the University of Michigan, the University of Texas and Dartmouth College, in offering Stamps Scholarships to select undergraduates.
The Stamps Scholars Program will be housed within Georgia State’s Honors College and will be the most generous and prestigious scholarship available to incoming first-year students, exceeding the total financial package awarded to Presidential Scholars. It will cover tuition, fees, housing, living expenses and meal plan, as well as provide each student a $10,000 enrichment fund, which can be used to pay for study abroad programs, research or other internships, academic conferences, leadership training or other designated activities.
“We appreciate and are honored that the Stamps Scholars Program recognizes the quality and ambition of Georgia State and its students, and we are proud to stand alongside other top institutions as partners in this program,” Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said in a news release. “Increasing the amount of meaningful support to students – especially our most outstanding ones – is a priority for the university, and the prestigious Stamps Scholars Program will offer Panthers unmatched opportunities to do more and dream bigger.”
Founded in 2006 by E. Roe Stamps and his late wife, Penny, the Stamps Scholars Program was created to “enable extraordinary educational experiences for extraordinary students.” Each year more than 250 students from institutions across the U.S. and in the U.K. join the community of Stamps Scholars and receive generous scholarships jointly funded by the program and the partner university.
“Our partnership with Georgia State University adds a new dimension to the impressive list of fine universities offering the Stamps Scholarship," E. Roe Stamps said. "We are eager to welcome and support their first class of Stamps Scholars, who will build on a legacy of success. Georgia State graduates include nationally recognized business and community leaders and recent winners of the prestigious Fulbright, Goldwater and Marshall scholarships.”
Starting in the 2023-24 academic year, five new Stamps Scholarships will be awarded annually to incoming Georgia State Honors College students chosen through a holistic review process by a select committee. Incoming first-year students who are Georgia residents accepted into the university’s Honors College are eligible for the scholarship.
The application process for the 2023-24 school year is now open.