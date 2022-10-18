ga state college.jpg

Georgia State University has been selected as the latest institution to partner with the prestigious Stamps Scholars Program.

 Special Photo: Georgia State University

ATLANTA — Georgia State University has been selected as the latest institution to partner with the prestigious Stamps Scholars Program. The university joins 36 other top higher education institutions, including Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, the University of Michigan, the University of Texas and Dartmouth College, in offering Stamps Scholarships to select undergraduates.

The Stamps Scholars Program will be housed within Georgia State’s Honors College and will be the most generous and prestigious scholarship available to incoming first-year students, exceeding the total financial package awarded to Presidential Scholars. It will cover tuition, fees, housing, living expenses and meal plan, as well as provide each student a $10,000 enrichment fund, which can be used to pay for study abroad programs, research or other internships, academic conferences, leadership training or other designated activities.

