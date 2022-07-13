Georgia State University has signed the EPPs for Digital Equity and Transformation Pledge, committing to prepare educators with the skills to successfully use technology for learning in face-to-face, hybrid and online classrooms.
“Georgia State University education faculty prepare teachers and other school professionals to use technology in service to all learners, supporting their digital competency and learning,” Carla Tanguay, assistant dean for educator preparation and accreditation in Georgia State’s College of Education & Human Development, said in a news release.
The EPPs for Digital Equity and Transformation Pledge is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Education and the International Society for Technology in Education.
“Knowing how to use technology to support student learning is an essential skill for any teacher to thrive in a post-COVID world,” Richard Culatta, the CEO of ISTE, said. “I’m thrilled that Georgia State is committed to embedding tech skills into their program so all their teacher candidates will be prepared to hit the ground running.”
By signing the pledge, Georgia State joins 18 institutions committed to preparing teachers to thrive in digital learning environments; preparing teachers to use technology to pursue ongoing professional learning; preparing teachers to apply frameworks to accelerate transformative digital learning; equipping all faculty to continuously improve expertise in technology for learning, and collaborating with school leaders to identify shared digital teaching competencies.
Georgia State University is an urban, public research institution that works collaboratively with school district partners in metropolitan Atlanta to offer exemplary education programs. Faculty and stakeholders at the university aim to prepare educators who embody democratic ideals and use research-based practices, including technology, to enhance the lives of their learners, their families and their communities.
The International Society for Technology in Education is a nonprofit organization that works with the global education community to accelerate the use of technology to solve tough problems and inspire innovation. ISTE sets a bold vision for education transformation through the ISTE Standards, a framework for students, educators, administrators, coaches and computer science educators to rethink education and create innovative learning environments. For more information, visit https://iste.org.
