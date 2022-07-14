SAVANNAH – In recognition of Safe + Sound Week, Georgia Tech-Savannah will host a series of free OSHA training seminars related to business and health care.
Safe + Sound Week runs from Aug. 15-21 and is a nationwide event that recognizes the successes of work place health and safety programs and offers information and ideas on how to keep America’s workers safe. These free courses are hybrid so they are available to people to attend either virtually or in-person at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle in Savannah.
These free seminars are especially topical in light of the recent challenges to health and safety due to the pandemic. Each seminar will be instructed by professionals from Georgia Tech’s OSHA Consultation Program, who are well-experienced in assisting small and new businesses with their safety and health needs and concerns. Ample time will be provided for discussion with instructors, as well as networking with other attendees to on share experiences and challenges.
The week will kick off Aug. 15 with an “Introduction to OSHA for Small Business” course from 12:30-4:30 p.m. This seminar is designed to teach small businesses how to work with OSHA to reduce and prevent injuries and illnesses. The free course will help participants understand the OSHA inspection process, how it operates, and most importantly, how to create a safety and health program for companies.
The next course, “Bloodborne Pathogen Exposure Control for Healthcare Facilities,” will be offered from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. This free course, designed for those in all areas of the health care industry, will cover the development and implementation of robust Exposure Control Plans as required by the OSHA Bloodborne Pathogen Standard. The session is intended to provide a review of potential exposure and control methods for facilities and activities and how to develop an ECP that manages vaccinations, exposure incidents, training and record keeping.
On Aug. 17, a free course on “Infectious Disease Training for Funeral Home Workers” will be offered from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Participants will learn to manage, guide and lead work forces through pandemics and infectious disease hazards. Other topics will include application of OSHA standards relating to infectious disease; the COVID-19 National Emphasis Program Emergency Temporary Standard; managing grief, stress and bereavement; and where to find additional resources.
Georgia Tech-Savannah will continue its week-long celebration of Safe + Sound Week on Aug. 18 with a free course addressing “Public Warehousing and Storage” from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Potential hazards in this rapidly growing and fast-paced industry are numerous and, unfortunately, injuries to warehouse employees are on the rise. This free course will address public warehousing and storage operations, including encounters with powered industrial trucks, material handling, lifting and ergonomic challenges, chemical hazards, slips, trips and falls, and life safety requirements including fire protection and evacuation.
The week will conclude on Aug. 19 with an “Infectious Disease Training for Long-Term Care Healthcare Workers” course, slated for 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. This course for long-term health care workers will provide the opportunity for participants to learn to manage, guide and lead their work forces through pandemics and infectious disease hazards.
Continuing Education Units (CEUs) may be obtained for a fee of $25. For questions regarding this or any of the seminars, fill out the form https://pe.gatech.edu/contact-us/savannah. Register for one or more of these seminars at https://linkmix.co/10507226. This link can also be found on all of Georgia Tech-Savannah’s social media sites.
To learn more about Georgia Tech-Savannah’s OSHA training solutions, visit www.pe.gatech.edu/savannah/courses/occupational-safety-health.
