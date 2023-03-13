ALBANY — A Dougherty County School System campus was the site of the Monday announcement for a federal school nutrition pilot program that will put locally grown produce in schools and provide opportunities for farmers to participate.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, both Georgia Democrats, ate lunch with students and took a tour of the garden area at the International Studies Elementary Charter School in east Albany during the event.

