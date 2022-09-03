ATLANTA – Secretary Brad Raffensperger has joined election officials across the country in recognizing September as National Voter Registration Month ion Georgia.
In preparation for the upcoming November election, the Secretary of State’s office is encouraging all eligible voters to register to vote, all registered voters to ensure their registration is accurate and up-to-date, and all interested Georgia voters to consider serving as poll workers.
Raffensperger encouraged all eligible Georgians to celebrate National Voter Registration Month by registering to vote or by updating their current registration.
“Georgia’s record-breaking turnout reflects both the confidence and enthusiasm of voters across the state,” the Georgia secretary of state said. “I encourage all eligible Georgians to register to vote and all already registered voters to go to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to ensure that their information is accurate and up-to-date.
"The first step in making your voice heard in November’s election is registering to vote, and Georgia is nationally-recognized as having some of the best processes for voter registration in the country.”
The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a nonpartisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting. During the month, Sept. 20 will be highlighted by NASS as National Voter Registration Day.
To register in Georgia, visit My Voter Page. The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 General Election is Oct. 11.
