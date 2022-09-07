vaping.jpg

Georgia and 31 other states have reached a $438.5 million settlement with JUUL Labs in a lawsuit over the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.

 Special Photo: Georgia Health News

An agreement announced this week ends a two-year bipartisan investigation into a company that until recently was the dominant player in the vaping market.

