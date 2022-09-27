ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is encouraging the public to be active participants in the upcoming November General Election by attending logic and accuracy testing.
Dates and times vary in all 159 counties. Logic and accuracy testing allows the public to observe the testing of election equipment by election officials prior to its deployment into precincts. Logic and accuracy testing ensures that all components of election systems operate in the matter their programming intends. Logic and accuracy testing ensures that the touchscreen properly displays the ballot, that the optical scanners can read the ballot properly, and that the results will be tabulated accurately.
“By attending logic and accuracy testing, Georgians can view elections processes first-hand and have the confidence that the procedures in place ensure maximum election integrity,” Raffensperger said.
The Secretary of State’s office maintains a list of both logic and accuracy testing dates and early processing periods on its website. Dates and times vary by county, and county elections offices will post any additional information on their respective websites. The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 11, and early voting starts Oct. 17.
