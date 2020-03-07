ATLANTA -- In the first four days of early voting, the number of Georgians who voted in-person on the state’s new voting machines topped 77,000, representing a more than 20 percent increase in in-person turnout from Wednesday to Thursday. In total, 97,241 Georgians have voted so far, 80 percent of whom voted in person.
“The new paper-ballot voting system not only runs smoothly but seems to be a hit with voters around the state,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release. “Each day my fellow Georgians vote successfully on the new system should give confidence to the people of the Peach State that their right to a secure and verifiable vote has been protected.”
Of the 97,241 Georgians who have voted in total, 60,442 have cast a Democratic Party ballot and 36,362 have cast ballots in the Republican Party primary. So far, 51,442 voters have cast ballots in person in the Democratic Party primary and 26,296 have done so in the Republican Party primary. 304 nonpartisan ballots have been cast in person as well.
As soon as early voting started, voters around the state praised the new paper-ballot system. In addition to civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis, D-Ga., Georgians who tried out the system had positive reviews. As the week progressed, more voters made it clear that they liked the new system and appreciated how simple it is to use.
What people around the state are saying:
-- The Albany Herald: State's new voting system drawing rave reviews
-- CBS 46: New paper ballot voting system is a hit, voters say
-- Marietta Daily Journal: Voting with the state's new machines was ‘very easy,’ Fulton residents say
-- WABE: Georgia’s Presidential Primary Shines Spotlight On State’s New Voting Machines
-- 11 alive: Judge: Georgia's new voting machine are private enough, no need for hand-marked paper ballots.
