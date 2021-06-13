MARIETTA -- The Georgia Young Republicans on Saturday elected conservative candidate Andrew Abbott as their next statewide chair. Abbott is the chief aide to Georgia State Senator Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone, who authored the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2019.
“This is an incredible organization that will be mobilized to help stop the spread of socialism in our state," Abbott said. "The Young Republicans have two goals: defeat Warnock and defeat Abrams. Everything we do, whether bringing more people into the party through social events, fundraising or hosting get-out-the-vote efforts, will be singularly focused on defending the values our state holds dear.”
Abbott was elected unanimously by the board of the Georgia Young Republicans to replace outgoing chair Colt Chambers, who resigned to pursue his work in the nonprofit sector.
The Georgia Young Republicans has 2,000 members with chapters reaching from Savannah to Rome. The organization is focused on recruiting, training and mobilizing the next generation of leaders.
“This is our time," Abbott said. "Many great people, including Newt Gingrich and Bob Shaw, built the Republican Party of Georgia. They have left a legacy that we will follow. The Georgia Young Republicans are tired of seeing seat after seat fall to the radical left. We are here to say no more.”
