ATLANTA – Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person until Oct. 28. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to local county elections offices.
Georgia voters may utilize the Absentee Ballot Request portal on My Voter Page and verify their identity using their driver’s license or photo ID. Additionally, they may utilize BallotTrax for the November election. First introduced in 2020, BallotTrax allows voters to track their ballot in real time to increase confidence in the vote-by-mail process.
Georgia's widely accessible voting procedures permit any Georgia voter to vote by mail for any reason. With 17 days of early voting and no-excuse mail voting, Georgia voters may choose the voting method that best suits them. Election offices cannot mail ballots to voters in Georgia before Oct. 10, and voters should be aware that while there may be a lag between when they request their ballot and when they receive it, there is no need to submit multiple requests, the secretary of state's office said in a news release.
Ballots can be returned by U.S. Postal Service, at a dropbox during Early Voting hours between Oct. 17-28, or in person during office hours at voters' county election office.
For more information on absentee voting, visit My Voter Page.
