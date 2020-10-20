ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced recently the five companies that earned 2020 Georgia Emerging Automotive Recognition (GEAR) Awards after holding presentations in the winners’ communities throughout the week in accordance with state executive orders and public health guidelines. Previously known as the Georgia Automotive Awards, the updated GEAR Awards, for 2020 and beyond, are designed to recognize forward movement in the state’s automotive and mobility industries through innovation and emerging technologies.
“It’s a pleasure to celebrate each of our 2020 Georgia GEAR Award winners,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “The state’s automotive and mobility industries are major drivers of jobs and innovation, and I congratulate each of our winners on their resilience and thank them for their continued commitment to creating jobs and opportunities for Georgians.”
Nominations for companies from across the state were reviewed and decided by a diverse committee of experts who retain a deep understanding of the automotive and manufacturing industries.
The 2020 GEAR Award winners are:
♦ Supplier of the Year, employing 200+ people: Nifco KTW America, Toccoa;
♦ Supplier of the Year, employing 199 or fewer people: Sangsin Technology America, McDonough;
♦ Transportation Equipment Manufacturer of the Year: Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation, Gainesville;
♦ Automotive Innovation Award: Panasonic Automotive Systems, Peachtree City;
♦ Citizenship Award: Freudenberg NOK Sealing Technologies, Cleveland.
Socially distanced award presentations recognizing these companies, including one completely virtual ceremony, were conducted by leaders from the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division and community economic development partners.
“Our winners’ dedication to their employees and to putting forth the best product for their customers has been critical to strengthening the state’s diverse automotive and mobility ecosystem,” GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray said. “It was a pleasure to present our winners with their awards and personally thank them on behalf of the state of Georgia for their work.”
Georgia is home to more than 200 automotive-related facilities, and the automotive industry contributes more than $3 billion to the state’s economy. The state’s skilled work force, strong logistics network, and central location among Southeastern Original Equipment Manufacturers continues to attract automotive and mobility suppliers from across the U.S. and internationally.
Nifco KTW America: Nifco’s Georgia location in Toccoa currently employs more than 350 Georgians. Nifco is a globally known Tier 1 supplier of automotive parts, and their customers include names like BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen and many more.
Sangsin Technology America: Supplying to companies like Vanguard, Great Dane and others, Sangsin continues to innovate and demonstrate great leadership within the mobility industry. Their manufacturing facility in McDonough currently employs approximately 30 people in Georgia.
Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation: Kubota’s North American headquarters are located in Gainesville, where approximately 3,000 Georgians help make top-of-the-line Georgia Made RTVs, tractors, lawn tractors, mowers, and more. Recently, Kubota broke ground on its North American Research and Development Center, marking its fourth major expansion within the state.
Regarding the award, Kubota Manufacturing of America President Hirohiko Arai said, “We are very honored to be recognized by the state of Georgia for this award. As a manufacturer in this field, our strength comes from our products, our processes and, most importantly, from our people.”
Panasonic Automotive Systems: From ride-sharing apps to more car owners purchasing electric vehicles, the automotive industry is rapidly evolving, and Panasonic continues to innovate and help numerous Original Equipment Manufacturers adapt to the modern consumer. Panasonic’s Georgia facility is located in Peachtree City and employs roughly 1,500 people.
Regarding the award, Panasonic Automotive President Scott Kirchner said, “At Panasonic Automotive, it is our core mission to develop innovative products that pave the way to safer roadways and a transformed mobility experience. We do this through remarkable talent and culture, as our people are our most sustainable competitive advantage. We could not be more honored to receive this award recognizing the innovation and dedication of the Panasonic Automotive Employees and look forward to continuing to be a part of Georgia’s emerging automotive footprint.”
Freudenberg NOK Sealing Technologies: Located in Cleveland, Freudenberg’s dedicated “Culture Team” proudly serves its community through several initiatives. A few include Freudenberg’s engineers assisting with “Rocket Day” at White County Middle School, donating funds to White County Middle School’s engineering program, planting trees with the 4-H, and more. The company has had operations in Georgia for more than 30 years, where their facility employs roughly 1,200 Georgians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.