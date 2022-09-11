Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls, the Secretary of State’s Election Division announced this week.
ATLANTA — Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls, the Secretary of State’s Election Division announced this week. Approximately 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data from the Department of Driver Services.
In June of this year, the Elections Division identified these voters by cross-referencing Drivers Services records that reflect more recent activity indicating a different address than the existing voter records on file, including records obtained through the state’s partnership with the Electronic Registration Information Center, also known as ERIC. To increase the accuracy of current election records, the mailer will ask the recipients to respond by confirming their current address. Individuals who do not respond will not be affected.
“Georgians move every day, and the last thing on their mind is updating their voter registration,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release. “We want to help make sure there’s no surprises when election day comes around.”
The mailer encourages voters to visit their My Voter Page to ensure the accuracy of their information by providing a link and a QR code. All Georgia voters are encouraged to visit MVP to check their registration status, early voting and election day locations, and absentee voting information.
