N1912P68003C 2.TIF

The complex process of reassessing Georgians’ eligibility for Medicaid has started.

 Special Illustration

ATLANTA – The complex process of reassessing Georgians’ eligibility for Medicaid has started.

COVID-era regulations prevented anyone enrolled in Medicaid from being disenrolled during the public health emergency. But those pandemic-era regulations ended at the start of this month, and Georgia will now have to determine which Medicaid members remain eligible for coverage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News