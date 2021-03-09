ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced that KIRCHHOFF Automotive, a German-based international supplier to the automotive industry, will invest $15 million in opening an assembly facility in Gwinnett County. The new development in Lawrenceville will create 73 new jobs.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson personally met with KIRCHHOFF Automotive’s leadership during a December 2019 economic development mission in Europe about the benefits of doing business in Georgia.
“KIRCHHOFF Automotive choosing to open their assembly facility in Georgia is yet another example of Georgia’s robust automotive industry and our investment in work force training programs delivering solid manufacturing jobs and opportunities to hard-working Georgians,” Kemp said in a news release. “It’s a pleasure to welcome KIRCHHOFF Automotive to the No. 1 state for business, and I look forward to Georgia becoming a key player in their international success story.”
KIRCHHOFF Automotive is a family-owned company headquartered in Iserlohn, Germany, that manufactures complex auto body components at 26 facilities across 11 countries. Its worldwide customer base includes BMW and Mercedes-Benz – both of which have headquarters in the eastern United States, with Mercedes-Benz’s headquarters located in nearby Sandy Springs. KIRCHHOFF Automotive is a full-service supplier of complex metal and hybrid structures, crash management systems, chassis applications and cross car beams.
“A Georgia location will increase our opportunities to provide world-class service to our customers in the southeastern United States,” KIRCHHOFF Automotive Global Chief Operating Officer Stefan Leitzgen said. “We appreciate the support provided by the state of Georgia as we establish our sixth U.S. facility and look forward to working with state and local resources to build a successful operation.”
KIRCHHOFF Automotive’s new 101,000-square-foot assembly facility will be used for the final assembly of metal body parts coming from other U.S. plants. Individuals interested in assembly positions at the company’s Lawrenceville facility are encouraged to visit www.kirchhoff-automotive.com for additional information.
“Gwinnett County’s international business presence is already robust,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “Adding another strong business like KIRCHHOFF Automotive shows the strength of diversity in our county.”
Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner represented GDEcD’s Global Commerce division on the competitive project in partnership with Partnership Gwinnett, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power. Managing Director for the State of Georgia’s Europe Office Sérgio Domingues and Georgia Centers of Innovation for Manufacturing Director John Morehouse also played instrumental roles in attracting KIRCHHOFF Automotive to Georgia.
“In addition to our many tangible assets, KIRCHHOFF Automotive choosing to establish their assembly facility in Gwinnett is another example of the ways our local and international partnerships translate into jobs and opportunities for Georgians,” Wilson said. “I thank Gov. Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly for their unwavering support for our automotive industries and for continuing to prioritize our international economic development partnerships. I had the pleasure of meeting with KIRCHHOFF Automotive’s leadership team in Germany, and those types of personal connections continue to help us seize new opportunities for our business and our state.”
Home to the Port of Savannah – the single largest and fastest-growing container terminal in the U.S; the Port of Brunswick – the fastest-growing auto port in the Southeast; and the most extensive rail system in the Southeastern U.S., the state of Georgia continues to lead in the automotive industry.
