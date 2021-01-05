MACON – Two defendants involved in Macon’s “Get Dat Money” methamphetamine drug distribution organization entered guilty pleas in federal court recently, Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
Tabitha Whitehead, 36, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and Jacobi Jones Sr., 35, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of felony before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III. Whitehead faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million. Jones faces a maximum of three years imprisonment, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000. They are scheduled to be sentenced on May 4 in U.S. District Court in Macon, along with the following co-conspirators who have entered guilty pleas:
-- Kelvin D. Carswell, aka “K-9,” “Nine,” “Kinineso Harlem Carswell,” “9ne Oharlem,” “Kninepunkin KinGcarswell,” 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 15, and faces a maximum 20 years imprisonment, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million;
-- Quateshia Carswell, 27, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 1, and faces a maximum 20 years imprisonment, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million;
-- Davan Randolph, 49, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 15, and faces a maximum 20 years imprisonment, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million;
-- Terrico Wade, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Dec. 15, and faces a maximum 20 years imprisonment, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million;
-- Jahmi Booker, 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on Dec. 15, and faces a maximum of four years imprisonment, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000;
-- Kelly Jones, 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on Dec. 15, and faces a maximum of four years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000;
-- Kewaunis King, 31, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on Dec. 15, and faces a maximum of four years imprisonment, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000; and,
-- Trent Burton, 50, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on Dec. 16, and faces a maximum of four years imprisonment, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.
Charges are pending against co-defendants Trayvion Burney, 26, of Macon; Chad Cummings, 37, of Macon, and Henry Flowers, 32, of Macon.
There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the stipulation of fact entered into court, in 2017, the Macon office of the FBI and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation of the Carswell drug trafficking organization known as “Get Dat Money” or “GDM,” that began as early as 2002. On May 30, 2012, Carswell was incarcerated by the Georgia Department of Corrections, serving a sentence for attempted carjacking with a maximum release date of Oct. 12, 2026. In June 2017, the FBI received information that Carswell was selling drugs while incarcerated at the Washington State Prison in Sandersville.
A search of his prison cell recovered a cellular phone with multiple SD cards and a quantity of drugs. Investigators discovered Carswell was texting his co-conspirators explicit instructions via his contraband cellphone to facilitate the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine from prison. The drugs, once obtained, were sold from a residence Carswell and his co-conspirators referred to as “The Mansion,” located at 373 Fulton St. in Macon.
Carswell’s co-conspirators would sell drugs out of the residence at his direction. Drugs also were sold by distributors working at the behest of Carswell, at multiple motels located in Macon. Throughout the course of the conspiracy, Quateshia Carswell obtained more than 10,000 grams of methamphetamine for distribution at Kelvin Carswell’s direction.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts.
