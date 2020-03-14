LEESBURG -- In December, the Giving Tree Closet was started at the Lee County 9th Grade Academy's West Campus to provide for students in need of clothes or hygiene products. The effort got a financial boost recently with a $500 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County. Accepting the gift from club President Tim Thomas was Wendy Friar. The Giving Tree Closet also accepts donations of funds and items from the community. They can be dropped off at the school, located at 370 Leslie Highway, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Bags should be labeled "The Giving Tree Closet Donations."
Most Popular
Articles
- Petition to change Albany State football homecoming has more than 1,000 signatures
- LIST: Closings and postponements in the Albany area due to coronavirus
- Phoebe officials confirm presumptive positive coronavirus case
- North Georgia counties have additional confirmed, presumptive COVID-19 cases
- READ: Letter from Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Kenneth Dyer addresses coronavirus concerns
- Additional coronavirus cases confirmed in Georgia
- Georgia tax collections up for second straight month
- VIDEO: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and state officials give coronavirus update - March 12
- Jazzy Huff awaits sentencing at Dougherty Jail after guilty verdict
- Georgia State Patrol makes stop; GBI drug unit makes bust
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.