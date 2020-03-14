kiwanis.jpg

The Giving Tree Closet was started at the Lee County 9th Grade Academy's West Campus in December to provide for students in need of clothes or hygiene products. The effort got a financial boost recently with a $500 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County. Accepting the gift from club President Tim Thomas was Wendy Friar.

 Special Photo: David Shivers

LEESBURG -- In December, the Giving Tree Closet was started at the Lee County 9th Grade Academy's West Campus to provide for students in need of clothes or hygiene products. The effort got a financial boost recently with a $500 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County. Accepting the gift from club President Tim Thomas was Wendy Friar. The Giving Tree Closet also accepts donations of funds and items from the community. They can be dropped off at the school, located at 370 Leslie Highway, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Bags should be labeled "The Giving Tree Closet Donations."

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.