PERRY – The Go Fish Education Center here is hosting four fishing day camps this June and July. Limited space is available and pre-registration is required, so interested persons are encouraged to register soon.
Camps are designed for students, ages 7-15, who would like to get outside and learn the basics of fishing. Participating kids will learn how to fish, receive safety tips, casting instructions and how to clean your catch. They also will learn about fish biology, habitats and conservation — all through guided instruction, tours and educational activities.
♦ Session 1 (deadline to register, June 11): June 15-17; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily;
♦ Session 2 (deadline to register, June 18): June 22-24; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily;
♦ Session 3 (deadline to register, July 2): July 6-8; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily;
♦ Session 4 (FULL): July 13-15; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily.
Cost for the camp is $100 (due on the first day of each session), which includes admission to the Go Fish Education Center, educational instruction, use of equipment and bait. Campers will need to bring their own lunch, snacks and a water bottle. Register for camp by e-mailing marion.baker@dnr.ga.gov.
COVID-19 safety at camp: The Go Fish Education Center is closely following state and federal recommendations regarding COVID-19.
From June 1-Aug. 29, the Go Fish Education Center will be open Wednesday-Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday (1-5 p.m.). While there, visitors can visit aquariums that hold more than 180,000 gallons of water and are loaded with Georgia freshwater fish and wildlife, including alligators. They can try out fishing and shooting simulators, see a working fish hatchery from a huge gallery window and try out the casting pond (bait and tackle provided). Before visitors leave, they are encouraged to browse through the gift shop. For group trips, contact the center in advance at info@gofisheducationcenter.com or call (478) 988-7186.
For more information on summer camps at the Go Fish Education Center, visit https://gofisheducationcenter.com/education-gfec, or call (478) 988-7187.
