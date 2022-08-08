Friday golf tournament aimed at raising awareness, funds for Albany area sickle cell disease patients

Monica Rockwell

 Special Photo

ALBANY – In 2013, Monica Rockwell was preparing to run another marathon when she collapsed and was hospitalized for two months.

The 38-year-old had been treated for some symptoms prior to that, but the diagnosis after her extensive hospital stay offered a staggering prognosis: sickle cell beta thalassaemia and congestive heart failure.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.