Chris West, along with U.S. House District 2 Republican candidates Vivian Childs, Jeremy Hunt, Wayne Johnson, Rich Robertson and Paul Whitehead, are scheduled to attend a Saturday candidate’s forum at Doublegate Country Club in Albany.
ALBANY — Area voters will get to meet the six candidates vying to be the Republican nominee in U.S. House District 2 during a Saturday forum, where the office seekers will lay out their platforms and engage in a meet-and-greet before and after.
There is no charge to attend the forum, which starts at 7 p.m. at Doublegate Country Club at 3800 Old Dawson Road. A pre-forum reception runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with a charge of $35 per person or $60 per couple.
The forum is being presented by the Dougherty County and the Lee County Republican parties.
“The candidates are going to have an opportunity to address the group,” Bill Morehead, a Dougherty County Republican Party member, said. “They will have three minutes to give their story. (Then) the moderator is going to ask three questions.”
The candidates will be given the questions in writing and will have the opportunity to answer them in any order they choose.
The order of speakers will then be reversed with an opportunity for each to make a closing four-minute statement. Each candidate will have a total of 12 minutes of time allotted for the three segments.
The forum is probably the first time in the last three or so election cycles that all candidates in a race have been featured together, Morehead said.
“We tried to do something different this time,” he said. “We’re going to give the Republican candidates the opportunity to give their pitch to voters. I don’t think we’ve done this in a while.”
The candidates in the race are Vivian Childs, Jeremy Hunt, Wayne Johnson, Rich Robertson, Chris West and Paul Whitehead.
The winner in the May 24 primary will face the Democratic challenger, likely long-time U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, in the fall. Bishop is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Joseph O’Hara.
“I think the Republican nominee this year has a bona fide chance to win,” Morehead said.
After the forum, candidates will be available to speak with attendees and campaign teams and distribute campaign stickers and yard signs.
