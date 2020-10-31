ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $95,903,445 in September.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $18.7 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This contract consists of two Transportation Investment Act projects. The first project will install 3.63 concrete median barriers on U.S. 78 (Gordon Highway) between U.S. 25 (Peach Orchard Road) and Walt Way (County Road 2509). The other will rehabilitate four bridges at various locations on State Route 10 (Gordon Highway). Both projects will take place to in Richmond County.
The contract mentioned above, along with 10 other safety contracts, represent 42 percent or nearly $40 million of the awarded funds. The remaining safety contracts included the installation of cable barriers and rumble strips along various county roadways statewide.
The second largest contract, $9.2 million, was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. to resurface 12.37 miles of roadway, shoulder rehabilitation and milling on State Route 15, from south of Tallulah Falls Bridge to Clayburn Street in Rabun County.
This contract, along with 14 other resurfacing contracts, represents 51 percent or $49.2 million of the awarded funds. An additional contract was awarded to East Coast Asphalt LLC for widening, resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation at various locations in Charlton County. To learn more visit: http://www.ga-tia.com/.
The remaining 7% of state projects, or $6.7 million, is allotted for bridge rehabilitation and bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Sept. 18 and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Oct. 2.
Supplemental Award Announcement list, Supplemental Award Announcement list 2, Supplemental Award Announcement list 3, and Supplemental Award Announcement list 4 include previously deferred projects that have now been let.
The September awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $292.4 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 began July 1.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways.
