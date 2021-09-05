ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week recent additions to the governor’s office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications.
“I am proud to announce changes and additions to my office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications,” Kemp said in a news release. “During unprecedented times, I am grateful to these experienced professionals for their dedication to making Georgia an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Lauren Curry is chief operating officer. Curry previously served as director of government affairs and policy for the governor. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Curry served as deputy director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Chief of Staff for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Director of Public and Governmental Affairs at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Special Projects Director at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and press aide to Gov. Sonny Perdue.
Curry earned a bachelor’s degree in Government and Business Economics from Wofford College and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Georgia.
Kristyn Long is deputy chief operating officer and deputy executive counsel in the office of the governor. Prior to joining the governor’s staff, Long worked in private practice, focusing on civil litigation, probate litigation, and estate planning. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law.
Katie Byrd is press secretary in the governor’s office. She served as director of communications for Attorney General Chris Carr since 2016. In addition, she helped coordinate the Attorney General’s Statewide Opioid Task Force and Georgia Anti-Gang Network and represented the office on the Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force. Immediately prior to joining the Office of the Attorney General, Byrd was a Communications Specialist for Global Commerce at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Previously, she served as a Communication Specialist for Gov. Nathan Deal, special assistant to First Lady Sandra Deal, Deputy Communications Director for Gov. Deal’s Inaugural Committee, and Communications Specialist for Deal for Governor. Byrd earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a varsity letter in cheerleading from the University of Georgia.
Tyler Eck is legislative liaison to the Senate and policy advisor in Kemp’s office. Tyler previously served as a constituent services representative for Congressman Drew Ferguson, advising and consulting with constituents regarding the Small Business Administration, Internal Revenue Service, and U.S. Department of Agriculture during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He most recently served as the government and regulatory relations associate for the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. Eck is a summa cum laude graduate of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, where he served as president of the UGA Griffin Ambassadors and took part in the UGA Terry at Oxford University program.
Gus Youmans is a policy advisor in the governor’s office. He previously worked as a legislative assistant to U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and as a legislative aide to Sen. Johnny Isakson. Gus originally grew up in Macon and graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Reaganne Coile is a Policy Advisor in the governor’s office. A lifelong Georgian from Bogart, Coile graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S.A. in Agricultural Communication and a minor in Public Policy Management in May 2020 and began the UGA Master’s of Public Administration program in August 2020. Prior to joining the governor’s office, she worked on the Georgia Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee and served as an agriculture fellow in the Office of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson. Most recently, Coile worked in the UGA Office of Government Relations.
Brett D. Smith is now the operations manager in the governor’s office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia. He has served as legislative and government affairs liaison for the Georgia Building Authority since 2020. Prior to GBA, Smith served as field representative for U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson, covering the northern half of Georgia’s third congressional district, and served on the executive board of the Heard County Chamber of Commerce.
