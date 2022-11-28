ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the following senior staff appointees for his second term on Monday:
▪ Current Chief of Staff Trey Kilpatrick, Executive Counsel David Dove, and Office of Planning and Budget Director and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Farr will remain in their positions.
▪ Deputy Chief of Staff Bert Brantley will depart the Governor’s Office to become President and CEO of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, effective Feb. 1. Current Chief Operating Officer Lauren Curry will continue her service to the state by stepping into the Deputy Chief of Staff role, overseeing state agency operations and Governor’s Office communications.
▪ Brad Bohannon will continue in his role as director of government affairs and policy and will take on additional external affairs responsibilities.
▪ Current Deputy COO and Deputy Executive Counsel Kristyn Long will serve as Chief Operating Officer.
“My administration greatly appreciates the sound advice we have received these past several years with a team that has excelled in the face of unprecedented times,” Kemp said in a news release. “I will continue to benefit from their knowledge and dedication in my next term.
“I especially want to thank Bert Brantley for his thoughtful counsel and leadership throughout some of the greatest challenges our state has ever faced. For three administrations, he has devoted his time, talent, and energy to the people of Georgia. As both a colleague and a friend, I appreciate all of his contributions and I know he will continue to make us proud as he brings even more jobs and opportunity to the coastal region. We are looking forward to the continued service of Trey, David, Kelly, Lauren, Brad and Kristyn as they continue to help us keep Georgia the best state to live, work and raise a family.”
Kilpatrick serves as Chief of Staff for the Governor’s Office. He joined Kemp’s administration in 2020 after 10 years serving U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson in various roles, including deputy chief of staff, senior advisor, political director, state director and campaign manager. Prior to his time with Isakson, Kilpatrick was a vice president for Morgan Keegan & Co. Inc., an Atlanta-based investment firm.
Dove serves as Executive Counsel for the Governor’s Office. He previously served as chief of staff and legal counsel for then-Secretary of State Kemp. Dove has also worked as an attorney at Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield in Atlanta.
Farr serves as director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and chief financial officer. He has significant expertise in business development from his work at Lucent Technologies and Capgemini. In these prior roles, Farr worked extensively with various state agencies to implement technological advances and improve constituent service. Farr also previously served as deputy secretary of state for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office where he was responsible for budget management and oversight of daily operations.
Curry currently serves as chief operating officer in the office of the governor and will step into the deputy chief of staff role. She previously served as director of government affairs and policy for Kemp.
Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Curry served as deputy director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, chief of staff for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, director of Public and Governmental Affairs at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, special projects director at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and press aide to Gov. Sonny Perdue.
Bohannon is the director of government affairs and policy in the governor’s office. He previously served as vice president of government affairs at the Georgia Lottery. Prior to his service in state government, he was chief of staff to former Congressman Lynn Westmoreland. He also previously served in government relations with Georgia EMC.
Long currently serves as deputy chief operating officer and deputy executive counsel in the governor’s office and will become chief operating officer. Prior to joining the governor’s staff in February 2020, she worked in private practice, focusing on civil litigation, probate litigation and estate planning.
