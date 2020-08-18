ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday his selection of Neera Bahl to serve on the State Board of Workers' Compensation.
"It is an honor to appoint Neera to this position," Kemp said in a news release. "Given her commitment to her community, I am confident that she will make our state proud of her service on this board."
Bahl earned her law degree from John Marshall Law School in Atlanta. She is currently an attorney with Neera Bahl Legal Consulting LLC. She and her husband, Vijay, live in Atlanta, and they have one child, who is a doctor.
