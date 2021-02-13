sk.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement urging presidential review of the International Trade Commission’s Feb. 11 ruling in relation to SK Innovation's plan to build a production facility in Georgia.

Without presidential action, the long-term prospects of SK Innovation’s $2.6 billion electric vehicle battery production facility in Jackson County would be harmed significantly. Following the ITC’s order, there is a 60-day window for presidential review during which time the Biden administration may overturn the findings that would affect SK, along with its customers, Ford and Volkswagen.

“SK Innovation is a valued member of Georgia’s business community and a continued partner in bringing jobs and greater prosperity to the Peach State," Kemp said in his statement. "Unfortunately, the International Trade Commission’s recent ruling puts SK’s significant investment in 2,600 clean-energy jobs and innovative manufacturing in peril during a pandemic that has created unprecedented challenges and hardship for countless families here in Georgia, and across the country.

“Litigation in these disputes is always complex, and there are several additional levels of review prior to a final resolution – along with the possibility of a settlement. President Biden and his administration also have the opportunity to support thousands of hard-working Georgians – and their communities – who would benefit from SK Innovation’s continued success in our state. I sincerely hope Georgia’s congressional delegation will join me in advocating for swift presidential action.”

