ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed Executive Order 09.15.20.01 Tuesday, extending current COVID-19 restrictions and issuing guidance for long-term care facility visitation. The new Executive Order takes effect on Wednesday at noon and runs through Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Under Executive Order 09.15.20, there are no changes to the mandatory restrictions in place for the operation of businesses, including food establishments, bars, cinemas, bowling alleys, salons, barbers, cosmetologists, amusement parks, live performance and event venues, child care facilities, etc. The local option for requiring face coverings, subject to specific criteria, remains in place.
The shelter in place provisions for people who live in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile remain in place. The order also continues to include a large gathering ban of 50 persons unless social distancing is maintained.
The order adds new language to clearly authorize community and state ombudsmen to perform inspections at long-term care facilities and -- subject to specific criteria and restrictions outlined by the Department of Public Health -- allow long-term care facilities to conduct in-person visitation in accordance with the DPH Administrative Order titled "Long-Term Care Facilities Re-opening Guidance."
