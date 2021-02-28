ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed Executive Order 02.26.21.01 and Executive Order 02.26.21.02. The former extends the Public Health State of Emergency through April 6, and the latter extends the guidance for Empowering a Healthy Georgia in response to COVID-19 from March 1 at noon to March 15 at 11:59 p.m. with minor changes.
The governor also declared that the state is ready to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA for emergency distribution.
Changes in the executive orders include:
▪ Creation of a definition for "organization."
▪ Updates quarantine protocol to reflect the CDC's latest guidance regarding individuals who have been fully vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19.
▪ Clarifies that entities that can be considered both a "bar" and "live performance venue" should adhere to the guidance for bars laid out in the Executive Order.
Following the U.S Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Kemp issued a statement:
"This single-dose, effective Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will significantly increase the state's ability to safely and efficiently vaccinate more Georgians. The Georgia Department of Public Health expects that approximately 83,000 doses will be made available in the first week, and our goal is to get those vaccines administered as quickly as possible."
