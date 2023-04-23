kemp farmland.jpg

Proponents of a new conservation program that is meant to stem the loss of farmland in Georgia argued Georgia will continue to lose farmland if something isn’t done to protect the state’s undeveloped countryside, preserving green spaces and habitat. Pictured is a field in north Georgia.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp has signed off on a new conservation program that is meant to stem the loss of farmland in Georgia.

The measure creates a fund and a process for providing a financial incentive to farmers who volunteer to permanently place their agricultural land in a conservation easement. Doing so would restrict the landowner’s right to develop the property in the future.

