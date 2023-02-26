Providence Canyon plans fun-filled Saturday

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced the selection of the 2022-2023 Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program “Conserve Georgia” grants for conservation and outdoor recreation projects. One of the sites selected is Providence Canyon.

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced the selection of the 2022-2023 Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program “Conserve Georgia” grants for conservation and outdoor recreation projects.

Selected applicants will be invited to the second-level application, marking the final level of the application process for their proposals. This cycle will commit $28.7 million in funding to support local parks, trails systems and state-owned lands. Grantees also have committed an estimated $35 million to match grant dollars.

Tags