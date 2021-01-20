ALBANY -- Main Street America and Brother International are working together to support small businesses and amplify the importance these enterprises play in communities across the country. The collaboration will provide critical resources and marketing support to young entrepreneurs and small businesses in need.
As part of this initiative, the organizations have teamed up to launch the “At Your Side” Small Business Grant Program to provide a total of $75,000 to Main Street small businesses in need. The program will support brick-and-mortar small businesses in designated Main Street districts, including downtown Albany, as they work to adapt to COVID-19 and prepare for the next phases of re-opening across the country, while also helping to revitalize and strengthen older and historic commercial corridors. Grants of $5,000 to $10,000 will be awarded on a competitive basis.
Applications will open at noon on Thursday and continue to be accepted through Jan. 28 at 7:59 p.m.
Go to https://www.mainstreet.org/howwecanhelp/brother?fbclid=IwAR3TUc73INQnPKjhv6Yr1MwY4TuCWOm8VlFTTwzu3On5icgURVJARI0DSx8 for more information.
Grant eligibility criteria include:
· The applicant must be located in an accredited or affiliate Main Street America community or Urban Main commercial corridor. Downtown Albany is an accredited Main Street program.
· The applicant’s business must be a business entity in good standing in the state in which it was formed and the state in which it does business.
· The applicant’s business must operate a “brick and mortar” store front since at least Jan. 1, 2020.
· The applicant’s business must employ less than 20 full-time employees.
· The applicant must be an owner of the business.
· The applicant must be at least age 18 years or older.
· The applicant’s business must be a for-profit business. 501(c)(3) entities and 501(c)(6) entities are not eligible for a program grant.
