ALBANY – The hottest temperature in Georgia’s recorded history was a reported 112 degrees for Louisville on July 24, 1952. While it’s not expected to get quite that hot this week, a 106-degree prediction for Thursday and only a degree cooler for Friday will take the current heat wave into the extreme danger zone.
Heat already is a suspected contributing factor in at least four local deaths over the previous week, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
“The heat is here, the humidity is here,” Sam Allen, director of Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services, said. “We want to get people to realize it is very dangerous, so you have got to take precautions.”
The agency has responded to a number of heat-related calls in recent days.
“What we’ve experienced so far is people outside, doing things outdoors, that are looking like symptoms of heat illness,” Allen said. “Heat exhaustion leads to heat stroke; heat stroke leads to cardiac arrest. We need people to stay out of the hottest part of the day, from 10 or 11 in the morning until 4 or 5 (p.m.)”
With the ramping up of temperatures expected later this week, Allen advised, “If you don’t have AC at your house, go to somebody’s (residence) who does have AC if it gets that miserable.”
Water is great, but the electrolytes in a sports drink are what the body needs if severely depleted in hot weather, the EMS director said. Lightweight, light-colored clothing also helps the body cool more efficiently while outdoors.
Anyone who encounters a person potentially suffering from heat illness should assist the victim into an air-conditioned area to lie down, preferably in front of or under a fan, he said.
“You don’t want them to stay in wet clothes, because that can counteract what you’re trying to do,” Allen said. “Get them water or a sports drink. If they’re not getting better immediately, call 911.”
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headaches; cool, moist skin; dizziness and light-headedness; weakness; nausea; diarrhea, and dark urine.
Heat stroke symptoms include fever; irrational behavior; extreme confusion; dry, hot and red skin; rapid, shallow breathing; rapid, weak pulse; seizures, and unconsciousness.
Dougherty County has had discussions about opening cooling stations, but no decision had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
“I don’t think we’ve ever done this before, but it’s something they’re looking into,” Wendy Howell, Dougherty County’s public information officer, said.
Of the four victims who have died over the past seven days or so, one had no air conditioner at the house and one had one but did not have it turned on, Fowler said on Tuesday. A body discovered in a parking lot on Friday was inside a car with the windows up.
Of the victims, three were males and one female, and their ages were 49, 55, 61 and 63, the coroner said.
“All of them had other medical conditions, but the environment with the heat and no air, it contributed to it,” Fowler said. “I think heat was a contributing factor on all of these.”
The coroner asked individuals to look after themselves and also those who may be vulnerable.
“Sometimes with older people, they have to decide, ‘Do I run my AC or save my money for food or medicine?’” he said. “That’s what I hear talking with people in the community or some of their family members.
“People need to check on their friends, their loved ones. If they don’t have AC at all, they need to go somewhere cool. And drink plenty of water.”
While daughter Ava Price, 4, got drenched in the spay at RiverFront Park on Tuesday in downtown Albany, her mother, Shavonda Price, said they have been getting out early in the day to avoid the worst heat of the day.
"It's a beautiful park and she loves it," the mother said. "So beat the heat."
