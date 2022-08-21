Help wanted: 90 poll workers needed in Dougherty County for November general election
Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – The date for the dance has been set, but the number of chaperones is woefully inadequate, in the sense that the dance is the Nov. 8 election when voters will weigh in on statewide and local political races, and chaperones are poll workers needed to make the operation run smoothly.

As of Friday the number of poll workers was nearly 100 short of what is needed  to staff all 26 precincts in the county, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.

