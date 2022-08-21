Help wanted: 90 poll workers needed in Dougherty County for November general election

ALBANY – The date for the dance has been set, but the number of chaperones is woefully inadequate, in the sense that the dance is the Nov. 8 election when voters will weigh in on statewide and local political races, and chaperones are poll workers needed to make the operation run smoothly.
As of Friday the number of poll workers was nearly 100 short of what is needed to staff all 26 precincts in the county, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
A number of poll staff members dropped out during the COVID-19 crisis and many have not returned, leaving the Elections office needing to entice some of them back or find new poll workers.
“We need 256 or more to ensure that we have adequate staffing, that will mean the precincts are adequately staffed,” Nickerson said. “I think we’re looking for at least 90 additional workers. We have not been able to attract new people, and of course, had some people who did not return.”
A worst-case scenario would require combining some precincts, a scenario that Nickerson’s office is hoping to avoid. In 2020 three precincts were combined with the Westover High School precinct.
Currently, there is one precinct with only a supervisor committed to working the Nov. 8 election, when voters will select a governor and other statewide officers as well as weigh in on congressional races and state legislative candidates. Another precinct has a handful of poll workers signed up but no supervisor.
“We need for our citizens to step up and assume these roles,” Nickerson said. “It is imperative. We need sufficient staff to have all of the precincts open. It’s better if all 26 are open so people walk into their precinct without driving to another location.”
The pay for a long day (polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.) ranges from up to $130 for a clerk to $270 for a supervisor.
However, many people who have been long-time poll workers dedicate their time to ensure that the democratic process runs as it should, Nickerson said.
The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 11. In addition to the general election, there will be four early voting opportunities -- two Saturdays and two Sundays – that will need to be staffed.
