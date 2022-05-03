From left, Josh Howell of Georgia’s Own Credit Union; Helping Hands Administrators Catherine Whitfield and Cathy Revell; Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer; Deputy Superintendent Bronwyn Ragan-Martin of the Georgia Department of Education; Carla Harward, the CEO of Helping Hands; and Becky Belcher of Georgia’s Own celebrate the local school system’s Helping Hands Ending Hunger program.
ALBANY — More than 250 community volunteers, student helpers, and school personnel gathered at the Albany Civic Center recently to celebrate the success of the Helping Hands Ending Hunger: Kids Helping Kids program in the Dougherty County School System.
The program is being utilized in all 15 elementary schools and all four middle schools. Since beginning the program in 2018, more than 296 tons of food have been saved from the trash and distributed to needy students and their families. Each week the saved food items are sent home for students and their families. More than 20,827 families have been served, impacting 50,571 children and 35,132 adults. Excess milk is shared each week with 18 nonprofits in the Albany area.
Carla Harward, CEO of Helping Hands, presented Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer with the “Helping Hands Ending Hunger Champion Award” for his support of the program and his willingness to recommend the program to other superintendents.
Deputy Superintendent Bronwyn Ragan-Martin of the Georgia Department of Education spoke to the crowd about the importance of the willingness to serve others and the power of that service that impacts one’s own life and impacts the lives of others. Each student helper has earned the “Learn-to-Serve Leadership Award,” which will be presented during Honors’ Days programs at the various schools. Also present from the Department of Education was Partnerships Specialist Alissa Sasser, who said she plans to help rural counties begin the program.
The event was sponsored by Georgia’s Own Credit Union, which Helping Hands officials said were a valuable and much-appreciated partner of Helping Hands.
