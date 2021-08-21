Hospitals at breaking point as COVID ravages Dougherty County, region

ALBANY — As a mobile morgue was scheduled to roll into the city on Monday, officials outlined this week a hospital system that is stretched to the limit with a record number of COVID-19 patients.
“Today we had more patients in our hospital than we have had since the beginning of the pandemic,” Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said as she began her remarks during a Friday news conference with medical and community leaders. “We have 161 people in Albany, 34 in Americus and four in Sylvester.
“That’s 199 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. That’s a 50 percent increase over last week.”
The death toll continued to mount as seven patients died during the previous week, and 23 new patients were admitted on Thursday alone, she said.
Facing that stress on resources and staff, the hospital system is suspending all but the most vital functions and enlisting non-clinical staff to lend a hand by answering phones, running errands and performing other functions to free up medical staff.
“Any activity not critical for operations and safe (care) of our patients has been suspended or reduced,” Hudson said. “We can’t continue to care for this volume of patients with our (hospital) staff.
“Every hospital in southwest Georgia is full, and every hospital in Georgia is full. We are at capacity.”
Hudson implored the community to do everything to reduce the spread of the disease by wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings if possible. The biggest contribution individuals can make, she said, is getting vaccinated.
In the current surge of the more virulent delta variant of the disease, 80 to 90 percent of patients in the hospital, and the vast majority of those who are the most ill, were not vaccinated.
Younger people also are being affected, as 15 patients between the ages of 20 to 29 were hospitalized between July 15 and Aug. 12, according to a chart presented by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough. Three patients ages 10 to 19 were hospitalized, and one aged 9 or younger. More than 25 percent were between the ages of 50 and 59.
There is some good news in a dramatic increase in people getting vaccinated, the mayor said, but overall the numbers are frustrating.
A committee has been formed to promote 75 percent vaccination of Dougherty County residents in 75 days — Strive for 75 — and one member of that group said a remark has resonated with him. The remark was that efforts of asking individuals to get vaccinated to protect family members and others have not worked on the majority.
At this point, it seems an appeal to the Ayn Rand side of individuals is the way to go.
“If we come up and tell you to protect your loved ones and others, it is a tired and futile message,” Dorough said. “Anybody who is going to be vaccinated to protect other people was vaccinated months ago.
“The only way to convince these people … is that it is in their best interest to do so. Not making a plea for your family and neighbors, but what is best for yourself.”
In addition to those who are sick in the hospital, many more are recovering at home.
The number of new COVID-19 cases has been averaging about 50 to 55 per day, Dr. Charles Ruis, the health director for Public Health District 8-2, said.
“Over the last 14 days, we have recorded 751 new cases,” he said. “If you extrapolate that, it’s 853 cases per 100,000 people. That is a very high rate of spread through the community. That is cause for concern.
“If you look at the trends, we are seeing that younger people are getting COVID infections, including children. Younger people, including children, are being hospitalized, (something) we were not seeing in the earlier months of the pandemic. That is alarming.”
The health district has opened a daily testing site that, beginning Monday, will have extended hours running from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The site is located behind the Phoebe North campus at 804 13th Ave. Those seeking tests are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 1 (844) 778-2455.
Ruis also asked those who are not vaccinated to consider the toll on medical staff and the impact the inundation of COVID patients could have on health care for individuals who have other medical issues.
“Hospitals are stretched to the limit,” he said. “It takes its toll on the people who work there. And they are human beings; they are tired. They remain dedicated and committed, but every human being has their limit.
“We have to recognize there is a limit to what hospitals can do, and every hospital in southwest Georgia is currently stretched. Tonight, or tomorrow, any of us may need the services of a hospital, and the more patients that have COVID and the more patients that go into the hospital, the harder it is for each hospital to provide essential services.”
Putting a human face on the tragedies unfolding, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler recounted a visit to a residence where a woman had COVID and her husband had died.
“She said he refused to get tested, he would not go get the vaccine, and last night he died,” Fowler said. “I went to one house this week, and there were at least seven members in that family, all of them were positive (for COVID-19) and one of them was dead.
“Every day this week, I have been to a family’s home, and when I get there many of their family members are positive, too. I don’t want to go to a small child and pronounce that child dead from COVID.”
