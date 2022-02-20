House District 153 candidate Al Wynn sees bid as opportunity to boost Albany

ALBANY — Al Wynn says he remembers when Albany had a thriving downtown and was a great place to do business. And after working with several political campaigns over the years, he is now making his first run for elected office in what he says is an effort to help return the city to its past glory.
A Pelham native who operated the Wynn and Co. jewelry business for three decades, Wynn, a Democrat, is the second candidate to express interest in running for the seat in which incumbent CaMia Jackson has announced she is not seeking re-election.
Dougherty County Republican Party Chairman Tracy Taylor, an Albany firefighter, also has announced he will seek election in the district, the only one that is contained wholly within Dougherty County.
“I care about Albany and this district, and this community has been particularly good to me,” Wynn said. “I came here without a whole lot. I was in the jewelry business for 30 years.
“I’ve seen Albany in good times, and now it’s not so good a time.”
The city and county have been hit hard in recent years by natural disasters, including tornadoes, flooding and a hurricane, and the latest U.S. Census showed a large decline in population, the candidate said. The district is a diverse one that stretches from east Albany to the historic Rawson Circle neighborhood to the Ken Gardens Road area.
Some of the needs in the area include infrastructure, including the sewer system and bridges, Wynn said.
“We need affordable housing here,” he said. “Hopefully, we can put a dent in the housing needs here, particularly in Albany for affordable, decent housing.
“That’s one of my motivations, to see what I can do as far as being a state representative to help alleviate that, to provide decent, safe housing.”
During a recent news conference, Wynn said he would work with local leadership to bring more industry to the area and would promote medical, education, infrastructure, economic development and homeownership for the district.
“I have witnessed industry come to Americus, Tifton, Ashburn, Bainbridge, but not Albany,” he said.
If elected, the candidate said during an interview, he would work hard to help make those things happen.
“Bringing good-paying jobs here, that’s not a total fix, (but) when folks have good-paying jobs and they have money in their pocket, they’re happy,” he said. “Industry, jobs, that would help the economy.
“The future generations coming up, they don’t need to leave Albany. If there’s something here to hold them here, they wouldn’t be talking ‘I’ve got to get out of Albany because there’s nothing here.’”
If elected, Wynn said he would be a hard worker as a legislator.
“I would be a voice; I will not sit idly until the next election,” he said. “I’m here as an instrument. I want to do my part to give back.
“I’ve prayed about it, and I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.