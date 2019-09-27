ATLANTA — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, has named two additional members to the House Rural Development Council.
State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, has been appointed as a member, and Rep. Greg Morris, R-Vidalia, has been named an ex-officio member.
“Chairman Greene and Chairman Morris are respected leaders in our House who have a deep commitment to the quality of life in rural Georgia,” Ralston said. “I know they will lend their expertise to the ongoing conversations on critical issues like broadband, infrastructure and work force development as the RDC works to expand opportunity across the state.”
Greene will fill the vacancy on the RDC left by the resignation of Rep. Ed Rynders, R-Leesburg. Greene represents constituents in Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell, Webster counties and part of Dougherty County — and serves as chairman of the State Properties Committee.
Morris will be an ex-officio member in his capacity as chairman of the Banks and Banking Committee. He represents communities in parts of Appling, Jeff Davis, Montgomery and Toombs counties.
The House Rural Development Council, which was reauthorized by House Resolution 214 during the 2019 legislative session, will continue to work with rural communities to find ways to encourage economic growth.