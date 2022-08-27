bear.jpg

The black bear is a symbol of Georgia’s natural diversity as it is the only bear found in the state and is a conservation success story.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE — August means it is time to pack on the pounds, for bears. Female bears increase food intake and continue to teach foraging skills to their cubs, sometimes venturing outside of their home range, as they prepare for the upcoming winter, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“It’s not uncommon for human-bear conflicts to intensify in late summer, as bears have been ‘trained’ and ‘educated’ all summer long about finding food around homes and neighborhoods where unsecured bear attractants often abound,” WRD state bear biologist Adam Hammond said. “Denying bears a free meal and forcing them to look elsewhere in their search for food is still the best course of action — for people and for the bears.”

