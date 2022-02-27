ALBANY — IHOP Restaurants have set the date for the company’s annual IHOP National Pancake Day event, culminating the all-day breakfast leader’s first-ever “Month of Giving” campaign.
As the brand’s signature philanthropic event, IHOP National Pancake Day and all related activities directly benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities dedicated to finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases that affect children and families.
On Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can receive a free short stack of the brand’s world-famous, freshly made buttermilk pancakes at IHOP Restaurants nationwide. In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant with all funds going to the charity partners’ local hospital affiliate. At the IHOP in Albany, all donations will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
This year, every dollar raised locally will help fund life-saving equipment, advanced treatment and programs that benefit NICU and pediatric patients at Phoebe.
“Last year, the fundraising event was cancelled due to COVID, so we are excited to once again partner with our local IHOP to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network here at Phoebe,” CMN and Development Coordinator for the Phoebe Foundation Becca Miller said in a news release. “Every penny raised stays local to help provide the best care for children in southwest Georgia.”
Since 1997, Children’s Miracle Network supporters have raised more than $4.5 million to provide specialized equipment and programs to help babies and children treated at Phoebe. From life-saving equipment to treat the hospital’s most critically ill newborns to life-enhancing toys in the Pediatrics Unit playroom, every child needing Phoebe’s care has benefited from funds raised through the Children’s Miracle Network
For more information or to find an IHOP near you, visit www.IHOP.com or contact Miller at (229) 312-1491.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and health care services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.
