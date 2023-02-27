children.png

ALBANY – The local IHOP Restaurant in Albany is choosing to support local children once again on National Pancake Day.

Guests can receive a free short stack of the brand’s world-famous, freshly made buttermilk pancakes Tuesday and in return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Phoebe. The IHOP in Albany is located at 125 Cartmell Drive.

