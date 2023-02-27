ALBANY – The local IHOP Restaurant in Albany is choosing to support local children once again on National Pancake Day.
Guests can receive a free short stack of the brand’s world-famous, freshly made buttermilk pancakes Tuesday and in return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Phoebe. The IHOP in Albany is located at 125 Cartmell Drive.
This year, every dollar raised locally will go toward Phoebe’s NICU expansion project.
“We are excited to once again partner with our local IHOP to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network here at Phoebe," the Phoebe Foundation's Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals & Philanthropy Officer Parker Douglas said in a news release. "Every penny raised stays local to help fund lifesaving, advanced treatment and programs that benefit NICU and pediatric patients in southwest Georgia."
Since 1997, Children’s Miracle Network supporters have raised more than $4.5 million to provide specialized equipment and programs to help babies and children treated at Phoebe. From life-saving equipment to treat our most critically ill newborns to life-enhancing toys in the Pediatrics Unit playroom, every child needing Phoebe’s care has benefited from funds raised through the Children’s Miracle Network
For more information contact Douglas at (229) 854-4072.
Guests are asked to limit themselves to one offer during regular operating hours. Check with your local IHOP restaurant for details. Dine-in only.