CUTHBERT — For state Rep. Gerald Greene, being in one of the most rural state House districts in the state means there is plenty of work to do, from education to paving dirt roads to rural broadband.
Greene, a retired educator and the incumbent Republican representative, has been representing District 151 for nearly 30 years. He is seeking re-election, though, in the expanded new District 154. He faces a challenge from former Dougherty County Commissioner John Hayes, an Albany Democrat.
“You keep thinking you’ve got everything done for the people,” he said. “Then you start looking at things you want to do.
“The top of that list is broadband. Our students and businesses need it so much. Our schools need things. Roads still need to be paved. In my district the unpaved roads and roads that need to be paved are tremendous … trying to get all the bridges replaced that are dangerous. We have about got all those bridges replaced. We’ve got new schools and schools that have been renovated.”
One of the schools funded renovations at the facility that houses the Randolph-Clay Elementary and High schools at $19 million.
“I’d also like to see us put back in some of the school technology classes,” Greene said.” We have kind of gotten away from that. Sen. (Freddie Powell) Sims and I are trying to get that put back in there.”
The shortage of doctors and nurses is another key issue and one that Greene brought up at a House Rural Development Committee meeting recently in Americus.
“I asked them to please look at increasing the residency opportunities for doctors, two-year residencies in rural areas,” Greene said. “This will give them the opportunity to go into these communities. They may like it there; they may stay.
“We’re well over 300 nurses short in Dougherty County alone. In Randolph County we are still looking (to re-open the hospital). The federal government failed to put the money in the budget. We want an emergency room with a couple of rooms. We’re talking about $2 million.”
In the legislature, experience and seniority can mean a great deal, and Greene, who if re-elected will be the longest-serving House member in January, pointed to his position on perhaps the two most powerful committees — Appropriations and Rules, which initiate spending and decide which legislation comes to a vote, or doesn’t, respectively.
“That’s an important thing, because you have the first opportunity to look at the budget and have input,” he said. “That’s how we were able to get money for Albany State (University), for Radium Springs, throughout the district.”
If voters return him to office for a 16th term, Greene said, he will focus on those issues as well as a proposal to convert U.S. Highway 185 into an interstate roadway from the terminus in Columbus to the Florida line as well as major improvements to Georgia Highway 133 to facilitate the movement of goods.
Housing is also a need, and Greene said he thinks that stable housing will also help address issues like street gang activity. Law enforcement also needs assistance due to the large number of inmates with mental health issues that are incarcerated for lack of anywhere else to house them.
“We have so much to do and so many problems,” he said. “We have over 60% of our residents in Dougherty County that rent. What people really want is to own their own home.”