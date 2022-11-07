CUTHBERT — For state Rep. Gerald Greene, being in one of the most rural state House districts in the state means there is plenty of work to do, from education to paving dirt roads to rural broadband.

Greene, a retired educator and the incumbent Republican representative, has been representing District 151 for nearly 30 years. He is seeking re-election, though, in the expanded new District 154. He faces a challenge from former Dougherty County Commissioner John Hayes, an Albany Democrat.

