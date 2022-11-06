Incumbent Republican Mike Cheokas accepts challenge of Dougherty, three other counties to District 151

Mike Cheokas

 Special Photo

AMERICUS — After 16 years representing his state House district centered in his hometown of Americus, Mike Cheokas is learning the new territory in the new and expanded District 151.

The Republican incumbent is seeking a ninth term, with parts of Dougherty, Stewart, Terrell and Webster added to his territory of Chattahoochee, Marian, Schley and Sumter counties, and he is reaching out to colleague Gerald Greene, who is losing part of that territory after redistricting.

