AMERICUS — After 16 years representing his state House district centered in his hometown of Americus, Mike Cheokas is learning the new territory in the new and expanded District 151.
The Republican incumbent is seeking a ninth term, with parts of Dougherty, Stewart, Terrell and Webster added to his territory of Chattahoochee, Marian, Schley and Sumter counties, and he is reaching out to colleague Gerald Greene, who is losing part of that territory after redistricting.
“I have a great working relationship with Gerald Greene and have his support,” Cheokas said. “Being part of the representation in rural Georgia, we talk a lot about the needs in our districts and how we can collaborate to help the people in southwest Georgia.
“With the new counties added to the district, he’s been a strong resource to me and what the issues are and who I need to talk to. I want to be a strong voice for southwest Georgia, and that’s what I’ve done.”
As chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee, the candidate said he is working to find solutions to perhaps the largest problems facing rural communities in the district — loss of population and lack of health care in those areas.
“Losing population and the service of local hospitals go hand-in-hand,” he said. “A hospital has to have a certain number of patients to be economically viable. In that capacity (the Small Business Development Committee is) looking at ways we can strengthen small businesses, strengthen entrepreneurship, so we can bring back life and vibrancy to these small communities.”
One key to helping those areas catch up is access to high-speed internet broadband service, he said. There are a number of examples of struggling businesses in the district that not only survived but thrived through expanding into online opportunities, and one of those in Marion County created 20 jobs.
“It puts small businesses in contact with a larger market,” he said. “With the expansion of broadband, we’ll be able to expand our market. We’re talking about broadband, but we’re also talking about educational opportunities.”
During his time in office, Cheokas said, he has helped secure money for Georgia Southwestern State University and South Georgia Technical College. He also serves on the technical college’s foundation that has raised more than $14 million for scholarships, including one that assists students in the last year who are struggling financially to complete their education.
Technical college students not only can get trained in careers like commercial driving or air conditioning technology in a few months, but all credits are transferable to state universities, Cheokas said.
“You’d be surprised at some of the students who in six months to a year they can come out making all kinds of money — $25 to $30 an hour,” he said.
The state’s Quick Start program also has been a boon for companies and residents, as it guarantees training in skills companies need.
Cheokas also said he wants to boost the pay of law enforcement officers and provide transfer of pension funds for those who transfer to a new agency.