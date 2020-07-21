ALBANY -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany recently received a combined $5,460 donation from eight independent State Farm insurance agents that will help the organization continue providing COVID-19 relief services in the Albany/Dougherty County area.
The eight agents -- Dick Thomas, Will Worn, Carl Plowden, Jan Cooper, Steve Perrine, Karen Cohilas, Tim Thomas and Bobby Underwood -- donated $5,460 to the organization as part of the State Farm Good Neighbor Community Fund. State Farm is committed to making a positive difference in neighborhoods everywhere. In a time of unprecedented challenges for customers, employees and communities, State Farm continues to support efforts that help sustain and revitalize areas severely impacted my COVID-19.
“We are always excited to partner with local businesses who are willing to invest their time, talents and treasures in the youth of our community," Marvin Laster, the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany, said in a news release. "The collective efforts of eight State Farm agents reinforces the message of Hellen Keller who said, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.’”
In times of tragedy and crisis, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany has stepped up to provide essential services and programs for youths and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The organization remains committed to ensure club staff, members, families and communities have the resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times – while also partnering with local business to do more.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany relies on public and private support to continue its mission, especially in times of crisis. The organization would not be able to continue its mission without the support of companies like State Farm.
Since 1965, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany has strived to fulfill its mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need help most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The organization currently serves more than 3,000 youths through membership and community outreach in Dougherty, Sumter and Macon counties, helping young people grow into healthy, productive, successful adults. Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany is committed to providing high-quality, youth development programs that focus on academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles, which serve as a foundation for a successful career.
To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany, visit www.bgcalbany.org
