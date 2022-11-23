DSC_0156.JPG (copy)

Gov. Brian Kemp

 File Photo

ATLANTA — From fish sticks and canned fruit to feed prisoners to a 22-foot pontoon boat for the state Department of Natural Resources, Georgia buys a lot of goods and services to keep the state running.

State and local government contracts with businesses to provide goods and services amount to about $4.5 billion each year.

Recommended for you

Tags