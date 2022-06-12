Insurance commissioner candidate Janice Laws Robinson makes Albany campaign stop

ALBANY — In 2018, Janice Laws Robinson came short in her bid to become Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner, with the Democrat receiving 46.99 percent of the vote to 50.37 percent for Republican Jim Beck.
This year Robinson is making another bid and said she hopes to get over the top in November. But first she has a runoff race with fellow Democrat Raphael Baker. Robinson, who finished in the May 24 primary with 48.70 percent of the vote to Baker’s 33.08 percent, has reason to be optimistic.
If she wins the June 21 runoff election, she will face Republican incumbent John King, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 after Beck was indicted on 37 counts of wire and mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud. Beck was convicted in 2021.
On Friday, during a campaign trip to Albany to meet with a small group of supporters at Charles Sherrod Park, Robinson said she is running to serve the state’s insurance consumers.
“Insurance companies will find you when they want to collect your premium,” she said. “I’ve seen examples in south Georgia and in my hometown of Newton, and a year later, after a tornado, consumers still have not had their claims paid. I’ve heard stories from across the state where people are still waiting.
“I’m running for insurance commissioner because I have been working for Georgians for more than two decades as a licensed insurance broker.”
Robinson said her priorities include keeping premiums reasonable and making sure insurance companies are accountable to customers.
“We have an insurance commissioner who has been appointed and is not looking out for Georgians,” she said. “I’ve seen (car insurance) increases as high as 54 percent. Our black communities are paying 54 to 75 percent more than other consumers. I’m running to put more money back into the pockets of Georgians.”
Prior to 2018, Robinson had never sought a political office, and she has no further political ambitions than the insurance commissioner’s job.
“I am not a career politician,” she said.
“I have the leadership, the experience and the commitment to serve the people of Georgia. I’ve worked with Georgia families for more than two decades. This is the job I want.”
