Northern bobwhites hold a special place in Georgia’s outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. In fact, Georgia has been known as a premiere quail-hunting destination for more than 100 years and the Georgia General Assembly designated the bobwhite as the state gamebird in 1970.

Back in the quail boom years of the early 20th century, Georgia’s landscape was a “sea” of usable habitat for quail due to extensive low intensity farming and forestry with little urban/suburban development.

