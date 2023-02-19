asu dozier.jfif

Andrea Dozier

 Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY — Albany State University’s interim Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Nursing, Andrea Dozier, has been selected for the University System of Georgia Executive Leadership Institute.

Dozier was nominated for the program by ASU President Marion Fedrick. She will participate in the six-month program and its leadership development curriculum, including content, personal reflection, job shadowing, and cross-mentoring.

