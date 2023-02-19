ALBANY — Albany State University’s interim Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Nursing, Andrea Dozier, has been selected for the University System of Georgia Executive Leadership Institute.
Dozier was nominated for the program by ASU President Marion Fedrick. She will participate in the six-month program and its leadership development curriculum, including content, personal reflection, job shadowing, and cross-mentoring.
“I am honored to have been selected for the University System of Georgia Executive Leadership Institute,” Dozier said in a news release. “This professional development opportunity is sure to help me grow as a leader. I am excited to use what I learn for the benefit of Albany State University and the continued success of our students.”
Dozier has provided higher education instruction for more than 21 years. In 2014, she joined ASU and officials with the university say she has remained committed to academic excellence and student success. In addition to her role as professor and interim chair, she has served as the program director for the Associate of Science in Nursing program, as the undergraduate clinical coordinator, and as part of the University System of Georgia High Impact Practices Team.
Dozier’s work has been published in a special issue of the International Research and Review, Journal of Phi Beta Delta Honor Society for International Scholars. She also co-authored an open educational resource eMajor health care systems textbook for the University System of Georgia titled “Healthcare in the United States.” In addition to her accomplishments, she is a Faculty Internationalization Fellow and Faculty Excellence Associate.
In 2020, Dozier led a study-abroad trip to Jamaica with four nursing students. Most recently, she led a suicide awareness and prevention campaign for the university.
Dozier earned an associate of science in nursing degree from Darton State College (’95), a bachelor of science in nursing degree from Georgia Southwestern State University (’04), a master of science in nursing degree from Albany State University (’12), and a doctorate degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Valdosta State University (’18).
She is a member of the Georgia Association of Nursing Educators, the National League for Nursing, the Georgia Association for Deans and Directors, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
The ELI targets emerging USG leaders with a combination of experience, education and core leadership competencies essential to the USG’s future success. The ELI is designed to accelerate the development of high-performing and high-potential leaders across the USG by providing valuable learning experiences and leadership challenges. The institute also seeks to enhance self-awareness, broaden individual capabilities, and strengthen the USG’s leadership pipeline.