Albany Tech appoints new VP for Academic Affairs

Emmett Griswold

ALBANY -- Interim Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold will deliver a State of the College address on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the college's Kirkland Conference Center.

Griswold plans to highlight Albany Technical College’s graduation and job placement rates for academic year 2021-2022. Information will be presented on how the college ended the 2022 academic year for overall enrollment, dual enrollment and student retention rate. His remarks also will touch on past accomplishments, campus improvements, including completed renovations and construction, and challenges faced in the previous academic year.

