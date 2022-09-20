ALBANY -- Interim Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold will deliver a State of the College address on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the college's Kirkland Conference Center.
Griswold plans to highlight Albany Technical College’s graduation and job placement rates for academic year 2021-2022. Information will be presented on how the college ended the 2022 academic year for overall enrollment, dual enrollment and student retention rate. His remarks also will touch on past accomplishments, campus improvements, including completed renovations and construction, and challenges faced in the previous academic year.
Other information showcased in the presentation includes goals for the current academic year, campus initiatives and growth initiatives incorporating new renovations. Griswold will discuss future projects such as the Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy, the Criminal Justice Demonstration Center, and enhancements to the Radiology Technology Program. A unique partnership between Albany Tech and Phoebe Putney Memorial System will be highlighted, describing an expansion of the nursing education programs through a new Living and Learning Community project.
The State of the College address will be recorded live through the college’s YouTube Channel.
