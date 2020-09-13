TIFTON – Interstate 75 maintenance at two Lowndes County locations will disrupt traffic with lane closures and a brief detour this week.
Beginning Monday night, motorists should expect lane closures on I-75 South in the area of Exit 5/State Route (SR) 376/Lakes Boulevard. Lane closure set-up will begin at 7 p.m. each night and will clear by 7 a.m. the following day. Maintenance is expected to require the week, ending early Saturday morning. Maintenance also will be done on the Exit 5 South on-ramp, but traffic will still be able to use the ramp. That work will be done during daylight hours.
On Tuesday, the department will close the I-75 on-ramp at Exit 16/U.S. 84/SR 38/West Hill Avenue. The ramp will close at 8:45 a.m. for repair, which is estimated to take four hours. Traffic will detour at Exit 18/SR 133/St. Augustine Road and go south to Exit 13/Old Clyattville Road to return to I-75. Advance warning message boards will be posted on the highway.
