DECATUR — U.S. Postal Services investigators are searching for the person who dumped hundreds of pieces of mail in a DeKalb County ravine.
The mail, which included tax documents and medical forms, was found along Villa Drive near University Drive by Michele Wilson, who told an Atlanta TV station the discovery was disturbing.
“Tax documents, medical forms, bank statements, W2s,” Wilson told the news station. “Probably 200 to 300 pieces of mail, and that was just Friday. Then I woke up Saturday and there was new mail there on the hill.”
Wilson, who lives near the mail dumping site, posted her findings to social media, and several of her neighbors told her they were missing important mail. She and her husband turned in the mail they collected to the post office distribution center off Ralph McGill Boulevard on Monday morning.
“Some of the mail had rubber bands around it,” Wilson said. “None of the mail was open. I think if it was theft we would have seen some open envelopes.”
The U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that an investigation is ongoing.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He’s been with the newspaper since 2018 and says he enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people’s lives.
