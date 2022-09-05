Reduction in water use could be devastating to Georgia's largest industry
Buy Now

State officials say a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for a moratorium on irrigation wells that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in southwest Georgia. 

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ATLANTA -- Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows.

But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.