ATLANTA — On behalf of the family of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, the Isakson Initiative has announced that a memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of the late Senator at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6. The service will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, located at 3180 Peachtree Road in Atlanta.
To protect Isakson’s family and friends, it is requested that all attendees be vaccinated and wear masks for this service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Isakson Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia. Established by Isakson following his retirement due to Parkinson’s, the initiative is the continuation of the senator’s lifelong commitment to public service and his dedication to remaining a champion for advancements in biomedical research and development. Donations can be made at www.isaksoninitiative.com or mailed to P.O. Box 250116, Atlanta, Ga. 30325.
“The tributes to Johnny have meant so much to our family, and we thank everyone who has been sending their thoughts and saying prayers,” Isakson’s wife, Dianne Isakson, said. “Johnny touched so many lives, and we look forward to this opportunity to celebrate his life with family and friends, while carrying on his work with the Isakson Initiative.”
An Atlanta native, Isakson died last week at age 76. Isakson served in elected office for more than four decades, in the Georgia state House, the Georgia state Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives and, most recently, in the U.S. Senate, where he served for 15 years. During his third term as a U.S. Senator, Isakson was forced into retirement in December 2019 due to advancing Parkinson’s disease.
